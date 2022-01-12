Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $639,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five9 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $233,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,960 shares of company stock worth $7,876,547. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.