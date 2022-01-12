Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $1.16 Million in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 162,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Separately, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHIL shares. Barclays started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BHIL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Benson Hill Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

