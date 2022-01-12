Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.20% of Jack Creek Investment worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 74.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 25.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 65,248 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 60,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,558. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

