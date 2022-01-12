Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.70

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 12196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSGOF shares. Citigroup raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.