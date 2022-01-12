Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

