Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

