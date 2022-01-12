Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krones presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.25 ($111.65).

Shares of ETR KRN traded up €1.95 ($2.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €91.85 ($104.38). 30,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a twelve month low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.97. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -276.66.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

