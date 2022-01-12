Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $326.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 326 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 326 ($4.43), with a volume of 335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.24).

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.36) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

