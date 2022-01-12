Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,509 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

