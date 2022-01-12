Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 28900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

In related news, Director Peter Tallman purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$157,500.00.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

