KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock Position Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KREF opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

