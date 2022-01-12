KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

KKR stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

