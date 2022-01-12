KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $20,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

