Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,839. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.