Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WestRock by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 14,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

