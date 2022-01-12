Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $36.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390,107. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $865.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

