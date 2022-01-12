Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $223.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

