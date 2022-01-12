Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives $38.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ KC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 66,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

