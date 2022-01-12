Kineko (KKO) Price Hits $0.29

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $11,161.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00062464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.06 or 0.07666742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,843.49 or 0.99949549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00069615 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.