Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.0 days.

KXSCF opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.24. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $180.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

