Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.