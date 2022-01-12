Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 70.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Kforce by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

