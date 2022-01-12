Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

KZR opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 771,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 157,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.