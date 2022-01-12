Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY opened at C$28.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$23.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 244.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.