KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Celanese in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $18.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Celanese stock opened at $171.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.