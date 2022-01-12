KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.53

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $8,648,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

