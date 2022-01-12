KeyCorp Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.50.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $540.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.69. Netflix has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

