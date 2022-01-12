Keybank National Association OH Takes $361,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $2,397,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $325,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 1.7% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,852,866 shares of company stock worth $409,504,004. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.37.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

