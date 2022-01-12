Keybank National Association OH Purchases 181 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.41. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.