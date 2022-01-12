Keybank National Association OH Has $408,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 428,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 57,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

