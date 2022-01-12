Keybank National Association OH Has $384,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

