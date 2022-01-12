Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 440,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 302,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 165,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

