Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.75

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.75 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 114.85 ($1.56). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 115.75 ($1.57), with a volume of 158,734 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £204.70 million and a P/E ratio of 36.16.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

