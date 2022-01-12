Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €65.00 ($73.86) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 28.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.19 ($91.12).

Shares of NDA opened at €91.12 ($103.55) on Monday. Aurubis has a one year low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a one year high of €91.82 ($104.34). The company has a 50-day moving average of €82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

