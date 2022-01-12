Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Trading Down 1%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

About Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF)

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

