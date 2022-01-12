Kelly O’hanlon Sells 2,616 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNVR. UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

