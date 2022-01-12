Keep4r Market Cap Achieves $941,543.81 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for about $10.90 or 0.00025557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $941,543.81 and approximately $1,975.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep4r Coin Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

