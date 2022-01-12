Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after buying an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 539,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after buying an additional 372,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

