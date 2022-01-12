Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

