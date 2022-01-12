Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

