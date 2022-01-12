Keebeck Alpha LP Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 106.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALK opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.