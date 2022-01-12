Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $844.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.