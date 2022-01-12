KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.91.

Shares of KE stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 127.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38. KE has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in KE by 131.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,485,000 after buying an additional 17,132,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in KE by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KE by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,401 shares in the last quarter.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

