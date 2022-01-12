KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $37.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get KE alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 375,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.12, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38. KE has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.