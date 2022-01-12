KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.