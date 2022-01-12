Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.44 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

