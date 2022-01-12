JustInvest LLC Sells 897 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

