JustInvest LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 554,401 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $76.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.91.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

