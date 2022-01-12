JustInvest LLC Purchases 24,909 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 247.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 745,230 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.