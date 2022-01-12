JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WestRock by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in WestRock by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in WestRock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 394,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

